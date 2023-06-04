FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issued By Zacks Research

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.33). The consensus estimate for Stitch Fix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Stitch Fix Stock Up 8.3 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFIX. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $442.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at $329,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 178.0% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after buying an additional 2,355,827 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,088,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 502.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 885,783 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

