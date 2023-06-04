FY2025 EPS Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Lowered by Analyst

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for TJX Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

TJX stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.61. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,872,586 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $538,535,000 after buying an additional 165,713 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,773 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

