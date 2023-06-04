Gail Hamilton Sells 1,419 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

