Gail Hamilton Sells 1,419 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Arrow Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.
Arrow Electronics Company Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.
