Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,325,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.71 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

