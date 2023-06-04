Gary Bullard Purchases 100,000 Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) Stock

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($18,536.83).

Gary Bullard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Gary Bullard acquired 90,000 shares of AFC Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £17,100 ($21,131.98).

AFC Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AFC stock opened at GBX 15.08 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The company has a market cap of £112.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.00 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.70. AFC Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 34.94 ($0.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFC Energy Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.41) price objective on shares of AFC Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell technology and allied equipment for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anionic exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

