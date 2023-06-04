Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Generac worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Generac by 47.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,598,800. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $114.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

