Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $819,904.66 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,750.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Piyush Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of Genpact stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00.

G stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 57.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $2,219,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

