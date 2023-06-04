Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 95,828 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $385,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Trust Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Seaport Res Ptn cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $75.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $112.54.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

