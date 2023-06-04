Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,541,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of KeyCorp worth $339,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $13,739,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 157,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,849,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,001,000 after buying an additional 2,018,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

KeyCorp Trading Up 6.9 %

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $10.28 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

