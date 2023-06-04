Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 172,801 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,801 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $345,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,475,000 after purchasing an additional 171,171 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 3.9 %

IRM stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 124.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,117 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

