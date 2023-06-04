Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 708,230 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $426,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $10.89 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

