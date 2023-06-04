Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $336,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $398.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.78.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

