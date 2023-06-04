Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,663,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.12% of Ball worth $340,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $281,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

BALL opened at $54.44 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

