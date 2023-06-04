Geode Capital Management LLC Has $337.01 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $337,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 260.6% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,410,000 after buying an additional 807,355 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 192.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 700,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 195.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,004,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 664,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE:TRGP opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.