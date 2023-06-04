Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,302 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $370,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,988,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,116,972 shares of company stock valued at $245,582,041 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

