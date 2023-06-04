Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,841,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Dover worth $384,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOV opened at $139.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

