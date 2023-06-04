Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,290 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.23% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $403,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,633,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,453.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 308,266 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 13,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $150.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.