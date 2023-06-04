Geoffrey Webster Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB) Stock

Stelar Metals Limited (ASX:SLB – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Webster bought 100,000 shares of Stelar Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($13,725.49).

Stelar Metals Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelar Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelar Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.