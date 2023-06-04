Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $59,863.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,466,404 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,582.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.91.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

