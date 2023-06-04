Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

Globus Maritime Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Globus Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Maritime

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

