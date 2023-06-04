Gordon Haskett Upgrades Macy’s (NYSE:M) to “Buy”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on M. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

M opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 309,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 102.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after buying an additional 1,253,610 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Macy’s by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

