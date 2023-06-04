Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
AJX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Ajax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.88.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Shares of AJX opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.33.
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.
