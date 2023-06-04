Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,057,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 212,519 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $3,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 19,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $540,764.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,495.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 19,903 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $540,764.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,495.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven K. Wilson sold 8,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $243,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,902.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,689 shares of company stock worth $2,013,046 and have sold 388,940 shares worth $11,429,757. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

