Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 323,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,674,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Grom Social Enterprises from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Grom Social Enterprises by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grom Social Enterprises during the first quarter worth $206,000.
Grom Social Enterprises, Inc is a media, technology, and entertainment company, which engages in the delivery of content to children under the age of 13 years, creation, acquisition, and development of a commercial potential of Kids and Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities, provision of animation services, and offering protective web filtering solutions to block unwanted or inappropriate content.
