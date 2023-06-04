Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

