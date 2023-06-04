GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CONMED were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,806,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,342,000 after acquiring an additional 176,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after acquiring an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 734,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD opened at $126.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $129.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -24.62%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 2,072 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,777,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CL King assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

