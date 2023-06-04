GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,137,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,047,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after purchasing an additional 124,866 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

