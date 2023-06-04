GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $634,000 Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 608.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 2.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 835.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in PetMed Express by 7.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in PetMed Express by 91.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $15.95 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $337.66 million, a PE ratio of 797.90 and a beta of 0.63.

PetMed Express Announces Dividend

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.39). PetMed Express had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,003.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PetMed Express from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.