Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $75.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.09.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
GWRE opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.
Insider Activity at Guidewire Software
In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
