Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $75.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE opened at $70.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average of $71.56. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $117,318.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.