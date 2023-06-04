Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

