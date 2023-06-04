Halliburton (HAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

