Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $32.87 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

