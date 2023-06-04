Head-To-Head Survey: Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) vs. Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.76 $432.00 million $0.06 288.50

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corvus Gold

(Get Rating)

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.