Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of Health Catalyst worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst
In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Health Catalyst Price Performance
Shares of HCAT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.30.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Health Catalyst (HCAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.