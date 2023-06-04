Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of Health Catalyst worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton purchased 49,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of HCAT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $675.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.