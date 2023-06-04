Hello Group (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Hello Group to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Hello Group has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hello Group Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.88. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

