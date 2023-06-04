Hermanus Kieftenbeld Sells 20,999 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 20,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,949.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $0.94 on Friday. Amyris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $347.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.10 million. Research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 4,188.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 705,952 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 726,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Amyris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,090,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 54,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

