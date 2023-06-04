Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Financial Review

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hope Bancorp has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Hope Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Profitability

Hope Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hope Bancorp pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Hope Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Hope Bancorp and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hope Bancorp 22.90% 9.77% 1.02% City 36.69% 18.66% 1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hope Bancorp and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hope Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 City 0 4 0 0 2.00

Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.49%. City has a consensus price target of $90.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Hope Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hope Bancorp is more favorable than City.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hope Bancorp and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hope Bancorp $767.51 million 1.37 $218.28 million $1.64 5.35 City $262.98 million 5.34 $102.07 million $7.02 13.26

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City. Hope Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats City on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

