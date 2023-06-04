Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Trading 1.5% Higher

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.18. 79,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 216,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

