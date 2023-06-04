Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

HRL opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

