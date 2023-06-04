Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.58 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.51 billion.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 387.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

