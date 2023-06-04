H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

H&R Block has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. H&R Block has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.