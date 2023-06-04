Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $599.72.

HUM opened at $520.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana has a 1-year low of $418.70 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.96.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Humana by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

