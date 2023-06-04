Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

HII has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Shares of HII opened at $207.48 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.98%.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 130.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

