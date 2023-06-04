IDT (IDT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $31.57 on Friday. IDT has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $805.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,187,953.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $193,422. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 175.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of IDT by 113.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDT. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

