IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) & Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) and IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.0% of IGM Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGM Biosciences has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 70.05 -$54.60 million ($0.71) -1.24 IGM Biosciences $1.07 million 547.56 -$221.10 million ($5.17) -2.63

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and IGM Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than IGM Biosciences. IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and IGM Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics N/A -143.12% -97.47% IGM Biosciences -14,363.10% -74.30% -43.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Leap Therapeutics and IGM Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 IGM Biosciences 0 3 4 0 2.57

Leap Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 218.18%. IGM Biosciences has a consensus price target of $29.63, suggesting a potential upside of 117.83%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than IGM Biosciences.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats IGM Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). It is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers; and IGM-7354, an anti-PD-L1 IgM antibody for the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies; IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; and IGM-2537, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD123 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Genzyme Corporation to generate, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibodies. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.