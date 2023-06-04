IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

IMAX Stock Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $985.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,811,109. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,316,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth $11,180,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Further Reading

