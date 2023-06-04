Information Services Group, Inc. (III) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

III opened at $5.20 on Friday. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $251.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

III has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their price target on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

