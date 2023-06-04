Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) CFO James D. Gray Sells 5,000 Shares

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE INGR opened at $107.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

