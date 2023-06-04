Insider Buying: Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Director Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Air Lease Stock Up 2.9 %

AL opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,542,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after purchasing an additional 151,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

