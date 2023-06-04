Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires 272 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,760 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, F Thomson Leighton bought 275 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.06 per share, with a total value of $25,041.50.

On Friday, May 26th, F Thomson Leighton bought 280 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029.20.

On Wednesday, May 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.96 per share, with a total value of $25,044.48.

On Monday, May 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.52 per share, with a total value of $25,030.72.

On Friday, May 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.86 per share, with a total value of $25,040.10.

On Wednesday, May 17th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 288 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $25,056.00.

On Monday, May 15th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 293 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $25,001.69.

On Friday, May 5th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.53 per share, with a total value of $25,042.19.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,023.60.

On Monday, May 1st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 433,131 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

